Hiiumaa lighthouse shares origins with Eiffel Tower

news
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
A reconstructed version of how the Ristna Lighthouse originally looked - the main difference being the lattice wrought ironwork was filled in with concrete around 100 years ago. Source: Indrek Laos
news

If a Hiiumaa lighthouse bears a resemblance to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, that is no coincidence, since it is now found to also have been designed and constructed at Gustave Eiffel's workshop.

The Ristna lighthouse, on the Kõpu peninsula, at the westernmost extremity of Estonia's second-largest island, is now proven to have had its design origins in French civil engineer Gustave Eiffel's (1832-1923) workshop, the organization which preserves the cultural monument says on its website.

A document found in Eiffel's descendants' archives in Paris confirms that the metal structure was made in Eiffel's factory in 1874.

While the original lattice framework was filled in with concrete, which was apparently done to obscure structural damage sustained in World War One, its neo-Gothic decorative elements remain and resemble some of its Parisian distant relatives hallmarks. The photo below shows it in its former glory.

The Ristna Lighthouse on Hiiumaa (Dago being the old Baltic German name for the island) before World War One. Source: Indrek Laos.

"Suspicions about the links between various Estonian metal lighthouses and the famous French engineer lingered for a long time, but now the Ristna lighthouse has been provided with documentary proof of this fact," architect Indrek Laos, who carried out the necessary research, says.

The lighthouse is open to the public, and its website, both in English and, perhaps unsurprisingly, French, is here.

The lighthouse actually predates the tower, which was finished in 1889, by around 15 years, and stands almost exactly one tenth of the height of the 300-meter Parisian landmark.

It did, however, have a practical purpose as a functioning lighthouse. More work is needed on ascertaining how and when the structure was purchased in Paris and relocated to Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:06

Police investigating Saaremaa shopping mall multi-million loan details

19:43

April busiest at Tallinn Airport in past seven months

17:52

Health Board: Effects of easing restrictions can be seen in 2-3 weeks

17:24

Estonia allocates €75,000 to help India fight coronavirus

16:56

Nature reserve planned to protect biodiverse region west of Tallinn

16:22

Outgoing NATO eFP commander: We stand side by side – and fully integrated

15:53

Vaccination coverage lowest in Ida-Viru County, highest on islands

15:32

Mart Luik leaves politics to become Tallinn's business director

15:24

Liimets: Government wants to move forward with 2014 border agreement

14:53

Hiiumaa lighthouse shares origins with Eiffel Tower

14:16

IT minister requesting feedback on future of digital society

13:49

E-residency expands to Singapore, Bangkok, Johannesburg and Sao Paolo

13:29

Basketball domestic final will pit Pärnu Sadam against Kalev/Cramo

13:01

Government extends into May support to businesses hit by pandemic

12:39

Close to a million COVID-19 vaccine doses may arrive in Estonia by June end

11:50

Global Estonian Report: May 5 – May 12

11:24

Health minister: Fewer vaccine doses could be kept in reserve

11:17

Kaljulaid discusses security, economic cooperation with Polish president

10:52

Party leaders: Jüri Ratas not yet approached us on potential presidency bid

10:46

Health Board: 430 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, six deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: