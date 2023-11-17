Sangaste Castle put on auction once again, opening price €2.1 million

Sangaste Castle, in Valga County.
Sangaste Castle, in Valga County. Source: Jenny Va / ERR
A fresh auction round for a noted manor house in South Estonia began Thursday after a previous auction failed to attract any suitable bids, regional daily Lõuna Postimees reports.

Sangaste Castle, (Sangaste loss, pictured), a 19th century former manor house around 25 kilometers southwest of Otepää, Valga County, initially went up for auction in September at an asking price of €2.6 million, but after this opening price was not met before the auction closed earlier on this month, a new auction has begun – this time the asking price is €2.1 million, Lõuna Postimees says.

The castle is the centerpiece of a larger complex and was finished in 1881 to a gothic style, though a castle has existed on the site since the 13th century.

If the auction attracts a winning bid this time, the buyer will also be able to take the option of acquiring three adjacent real estate objects, Lõuna Postimees reports, of €30,000, €40,000, and €70,000

Registration for the public auction, with Tartu bailiff Oksana Kutšmei  , started Thursday and runs to January 10 next year, while the auction proper opens on that date and runs for one week, to January 17.

The original Lõuna Postimees piece is here.

The building was used as a pioneers camp during the Soviet period; in 2000, the state handed over the property to the-then Sangaste municipality.

The castle then ended up in private hands, but was the subject of Prosecutor's Office charges over the misuse of municipal property in respect of two former municipal officials; the reason for sale is debts incurred on the part of these private owners.

Sangaste now lies in Otepää Rural Municipality's territory, following the 2017 local government reforms.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees



