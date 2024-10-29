X!

Tallinn proposes initiating detailed planning for Kakumäe beach area

Plans for the redevelopment of facilities on Tallinn's Kakumäe beach.
Plans for the redevelopment of facilities on Tallinn's Kakumäe beach. Source: Tallinn City Planning Department
Tallinn City Government has submitted a proposal to the City Council to initiate the detailed planning procedure for the Kakumäe beach area. The aim is to facilitate the construction of buildings and facilities that would serve both visitors and the local community.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE), comprehensive discussions with the community have already taken place.

"Kakumäe beach is a significant local recreational area that requires an updated and diversified spatial solution, taking into account pathways, recreational zones, and beach services. The new features proposed include volleyball courts, a pump track, and a community building with facilities such as restrooms, showers, a baby-changing room, and other essential amenities," said Lippus.

According to the current master plan for Tallinn's Haabersti district, the 7.83-hectare area is designated as a public beach, where structures must respect the area's natural values and fit within the residential environment.

Kakumäe beach, being of local importance, does not require large multifunctional buildings but instead a sensitive design that highlights its natural beauty and potential for community use. Haabersti District Government requested the initiation of this detailed plan in August 2023.

According to the preliminary design attached to the proposal, the beach area will be divided into bathing and surfing zones, with corresponding facilities. The plans include bicycle parking, a lifeguard station, a surf and community building, and a service facility. Key amenities will support visitors' primary needs, including restrooms, a parent-child room, lifeguard services, lockers, and a seasonal kiosk.

The preliminary design was prepared by the Tallinn Urban Planning Department. Should the Tallinn City Council approve the proposal, the City Planning Agency will organize a public procurement process to select the designer for the detailed plan.

Editor: Michael Cole

