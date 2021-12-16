Plans for more trees and outdoor gyms win Tallinn's participatory budget

Tallinner's supported projects to plant more trees, create more recreational areas and build more outdoor gyms in the capital's second participatory budget.

The winning idea in the City Center (Kesklinn) was to plant more trees in city-owned spaces.

In other areas of the capital, three outdoor gyms will be built in Kristiine; a Japanese mini-garden will be created in North Tallinn; public toilets will be installed at Pae and Kivila parks; an outdoor sports hall will be built in the Tervise 21 sports building in Sütiste forest in Mustamäe and an outdoor park will be added to Pirita Economic Secondary School.

In Haarbersti, plans for attractive and environmentally friendly beach areas and outdoor showers on Kakumäe beach were most popular. Two ideas won in Nõmme: the ski jump hill (Vana-Mustamäe 16) will be developed and bicycle parking and sheds will be constructed at Nõmme train stations and bus stops.

A total of 11,140 Tallinn residents took part in Tallinn's participatory budget vote. The vast majority – 10,777 people – voted electronically and 363 on paper.

In total, 132 ideas were submitted and voting closed on Sunday.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said: "Participatory budgeting gives us the insights of how people aspire their hometown to look in the future and gives people the opportunity to participate in the decision-making process."

