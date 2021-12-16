Plans for more trees and outdoor gyms win Tallinn's participatory budget

News
Tallinner's sitting on benches in Tammsaare Park.
Tallinner's sitting on benches in Tammsaare Park. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Tallinner's supported projects to plant more trees, create more recreational areas and build more outdoor gyms in the capital's second participatory budget.

The winning idea in the City Center (Kesklinn) was to plant more trees in city-owned spaces.

In other areas of the capital, three outdoor gyms will be built in Kristiine; a Japanese mini-garden will be created in North Tallinn; public toilets will be installed at Pae and Kivila parks; an outdoor sports hall will be built in the Tervise 21 sports building in Sütiste forest in Mustamäe and an outdoor park will be added to Pirita Economic Secondary School.

In Haarbersti, plans for attractive and environmentally friendly beach areas and outdoor showers on Kakumäe beach were most popular. Two ideas won in Nõmme: the ski jump hill (Vana-Mustamäe 16) will be developed and bicycle parking and sheds will be constructed at Nõmme train stations and bus stops.

A total of 11,140 Tallinn residents took part in Tallinn's participatory budget vote. The vast majority – 10,777 people – voted electronically and 363 on paper.

In total, 132 ideas were submitted and voting closed on Sunday.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said: "Participatory budgeting gives us the insights of how people aspire their hometown to look in the future and gives people the opportunity to participate in the decision-making process."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:05

PM presents four counterarguments for Center's energy VAT reduction idea

14:39

Estonia to decide on use of Janssen booster doses before year's end

14:11

Institutions must create possibility to inform of internal offenses

13:45

US defense budget holds €175 million for Baltics

13:29

11 p.m. closing time restriction to be eased for New Year's celebrations Updated

13:18

Foreign affairs committee chair: Russia attempting to destroy NATO

12:45

Wiiralt scholarship laureates announced

12:11

Russian ambassador: Much room for development in Estonian-Russian relations

11:32

Estonia to put three 5G frequency authorizations up for auction

11:20

Ministry denies Belarus goods transiting through Estonia breach sanctions

10:59

Health Board: 259 hospitalized covid patients, 647 new cases

10:24

Tallink hopes to reach 70 percent of pre-pandemic passenger level in summer

09:57

Ministry plans to create joint state fleet

09:26

Minister proposes relaxation of Estonia's foreign worker hiring rules

08:55

Plans for more trees and outdoor gyms win Tallinn's participatory budget

08:34

EDF commander: Armed forces could take delivery of MLRS weapons by 2024

15.12

Auvere power plant up and running again

15.12

Ministry demands return of part of Ironman competition grant Updated

15.12

E-census open from the end of December

15.12

Covid medicines delivery date still open

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

15.12

Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks show to be held at Inglirand Beach

15.12

Tallink suspends Tallinn-Stockholm line for one month

15.12

Government to decide events' time limit for end of year on Thursday

14.12

Estonia to start screening background of foreign investments

09:26

Minister proposes relaxation of Estonia's foreign worker hiring rules

15.12

Illness downtrend over, reproduction number growing again

14.12

Lutsar: Omicron variant could have positive effects

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: