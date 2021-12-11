Tallinn's participatory budget voting ends on Sunday

Voting in Tallinn's second participatory budget will end at midnight on Sunday (December 12). Any resident of the capital over 14 can vote for two proposals in their district.

Between 5,000 and 1,500 people in each district must cast a ballot for the vote to be valid. By Tuesday these thresholds had been crossed for the City Center (Kesklinn) and Nõmme districts.

A total of 132 ideas have been put to the participatory budget vote in eight districts. A third of the ideas aim to improve the urban environment, a fifth are aimed at children and youth and another fifth are intended to develop sports facilities.

All the submitted ideas for each district can be read in English here.

Electronic voting takes place on Tallinn's e-service website, where voters can authenticate themselves via ID card, Mobile ID, Smart ID or EU eID.

Paper ballots can be cast at the Tallinn City Office service hall (Vabaduse väljak 7) or at the district administrations

Last year, 19,570 Tallinners, or 5.1 percent of all eligible residents, took part in the participatory budget vote.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet said: "The participatory budget is an effective way to get feedback from the city residents. The results will give us the insights of how people aspire their hometown to look in the future and to what extent they are willing to participate in the decision-making process."

