Tallinn's participatory budget voting ends on Sunday

News
Tallinn in December 2021.
Tallinn in December 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Voting in Tallinn's second participatory budget will end at midnight on Sunday (December 12). Any resident of the capital over 14 can vote for two proposals in their district.

Between 5,000 and 1,500 people in each district must cast a ballot for the vote to be valid. By Tuesday these thresholds had been crossed for the City Center (Kesklinn) and Nõmme districts.

A total of 132 ideas have been put to the participatory budget vote in eight districts. A third of the ideas aim to improve the urban environment, a fifth are aimed at children and youth and another fifth are intended to develop sports facilities.

All the submitted ideas for each district can be read in English here.

Electronic voting takes place on Tallinn's e-service website, where voters can authenticate themselves via ID card, Mobile ID, Smart ID or EU eID.

Paper ballots can be cast at the Tallinn City Office service hall (Vabaduse väljak 7) or at the district administrations

Last year, 19,570 Tallinners, or 5.1 percent of all eligible residents, took part in the participatory budget vote.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet said: "The participatory budget is an effective way to get feedback from the city residents. The results will give us the insights of how people aspire their hometown to look in the future and to what extent they are willing to participate in the decision-making process."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:05

Ambassador: Finland's purchase of F-35 jets also beneficial for Estonia

15:32

Tallinn's participatory budget voting ends on Sunday

14:09

Opposition parties not satisfied with government's coronavirus measures

13:14

EXPO Dubai 2020 Podcast: Estonia's circular economy

12:36

Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13

11:54

Vocational schools to introduce rapid testing next week

11:25

SEB: Activity on Estonian property market highest in 5 years

11:09

Health Board: 267 hospitalized patients, 456 new cases, 3 deaths

09:43

Tartu University Hospital lowers COVID-19 risk level

09:09

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

10.12

Tallinn to host EU E-Codex data exchange channel

10.12

Media association names scientific council most press-friendly in 2021

10.12

Postimees to leave Estonian newspapers' press awards system

10.12

Pygmy hippopotamus Pupa celebrates 38th birthday

10.12

Minister: Eesti Energia reserve power task to be extended if necessary

10.12

Kunnas: Biden should emulate Churchill over Chamberlain

10.12

Prime minister: VAT cut not a targeted measure, doesn't promote saving

10.12

Liik: USA might be after reinstating weapons control talks with Russia

10.12

Terras and Laanet: Finland's F-35 tender significant

10.12

Katri Raik to run for mayor of Narva

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09.12

Tallinn city government issues freezing rain hazard warning for Friday

10.12

Terras and Laanet: Finland's F-35 tender significant

09:09

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

10.12

Estonia's Mobile-ID procurement fails

09.12

Tallinn schools told to study from home on Friday due to ice risk

09.12

Lintgen announced as T1 mall buyer

10.12

Report: Human rights in Estonia have deteriorated over last 2 years

12:36

Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: