Tallinn launches procurement for Old City Harbor tramway

Tallinn's Old City Harbor.
Tallinn's Old City Harbor. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
An international procurement has been launched to construct a 2-kilometer tramline to link Tallinn's Old City Harbor with the planned Rail Baltic Ülemiste passenger terminal.

Construction will start by the end of the year and the tramway is expected to be completed in 2024. It will be co-financed with a €26 million contribution from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

The deadline for submitting tenders is June 10.  

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center) said the city aims to make travel by public transport more convenient. 

The proposed new tramline. Source: Tallinn City Government

"The Old City Harbor is our biggest tourist gateway and one of the busiest passenger harbors in our region, hosting liner ships and cruise ships as well as yachts." said Svet.

"We want people to reach the planned Ülemiste joint terminal from the harbour by tram. The Ülemiste terminal will become a hub connecting the current Estonian passenger train service, the planned Rail Baltic high-speed railway as well as bus lines. The tram connection to the airport is available already from 2017."

Together with the tramway, the surrounding urban space will be regenerated and a separated cycle path will be created starting from the intersection of Hobujaama and Narva maantee streets and ending at the harbor.

Editor: Helen Wright

