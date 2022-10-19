Gallery: Reconstruction work completed on Port of Tallinn's Terminal D

Renovation work on the area in front of Terminal D of the Tallinn Passenger Port has been completed. The square, which previously contained a series of parking lots, will be open to city residents and visitors to the port on Wednesday.

According to Port of Tallinn, terminal D's new-look outdoor area is the latest in a series of new developments to the area connecting the old port to the city center, including the cruise promenade and the Admiral's bridge,

Construction work on the five-hectare site took almost a year, costing approximately €6 million.

The design competition for the redevelopment of the exterior space adjacent to Terminal D, organized in 2019, was won by the work "Taglas,"which was co-authored by Kivisilla OÜ landscape architects Ülle Grišakov and Triin Järve and K-Projekt AS landscape architects Signe Kasepalu and Birgit Pukk. The outdoor shelters were designed by Kaspar Krass from the architectural firm PLUSS OÜ.

