Gallery: Tallinn passenger port's new Terminal A design unveiled

Winning design for the new Terminal A section of Old City Harbor, the Port of Tallinn's main passenger port.
The architectural competition for the Terminal A quarter at Old City Harbor, the Port of Tallinn's main passenger port, was won by "Vihur," a conceptual design submitted by Molumba OÜ architects Karli Luik and Johan Tali, Harri Kaplan and landscape architecture firm Marled architects Häli-Ann Tooms, Martin Allik and Helga Eknor.

The goal of the architectural competition was to find the best architectural concept for Old City Harbor's Terminal A, the Port of Tallinn's (AS Tallinna Sadam) new office building, a parking garage for the building complex as well as the adjacent urban public space, the Estonian state-owned port complex operator said Monday.

Hele-Mai Metsal, chair of the competition jury, said that the winning entry's conceptual design did the best job integrating the volumetric composition of the building complex as a whole with the functionality suiting the terms of reference.

"A diverse urban landscape has been designed that at once supports both the buildings' architecture and diversity," Metsal said.

"In terms of the terminal, [I am] impressed by the honest architectural language supporting the architectonics of the passenger boarding bridges, where the terminal's function and architectural aesthetics are are discernibly balanced," she added.

The Port of Tallinn reserves the right to conclude a design contract with the winner for the drafting of a comprehensive construction project for a building complex including Old City Harbor's Terminal A, the Port of Tallinn's new office building and a parking garage together with the adjacent public space.

The contract is valued at €2 million exclusive of VAT.

Lead times for conducting a construction procurement and construction of the new buildings following the design stage will be determined by the procedural process for the relevant detailed spatial plan.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

