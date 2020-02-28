ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Port of Tallinn sees record €44.4 million profit in 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Muuga Harbour.
Muuga Harbour. Source: AS Tallinna Sadam
News

The Port of Tallinn's profits reached an all-time high in 2019 at €44.4 million, an increase of €20 million on the year before. This was mainly due to a decrease in income tax on dividends.

Total revenue for the year was €130.5 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (known as EBITDA) were €74.3 million, remaining at the previous year's level. 

In the fourth quarter (October, November and December), both Port of Tallinn sales revenue and adjusted EBITDA increased. Revenue was €30 million, an increase of 1.5 percent, and adjusted EBITDA was €4.8 million, up by 1.1 percent.

Chairman of the Management Board of the Port of Tallinn Valdo Kalm said the year 2019 was an eventful one for the Port of Tallinn and changes in direction also affected the financial results of the company.

"The year's results were significantly influenced by the record passenger numbers, the rapid development of the Muuga-Vuosaari route, the increase in dry bulk volumes supported by the good grain year, the longer summer working period of icebreaker Botnica in northern Canada and the and the general decline and the regular docking of several passenger ships at the beginning of the year," Kalm said.

The cargo volume of the Port of Tallinn was 19.9 million tons, a decrease of 3.3 percent compared to the previous year, and the number of passengers handled grew by 0.2 percent reaching a record 10.64 million passengers. 

Investments of the Port of Tallinn Group for the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to €10.7 million and investments for the whole year were €29.5 million, which was more than twice as much in the previous year. Investments in 2019 continued to be mainly related to the Tallinn's Old City Harbor, where the reconstruction of passenger terminal D, construction of shore-side electricity supply for passenger ships and he co-financing of the construction of Reidi Road continued.

In addition to the parent company, AS Tallinna Sadam Group includes its subsidiaries TS Shipping OÜ and TS Laevad OÜ and its associate AS Green Marine. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

port of tallinn
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:16

€102 million loan deal inked for Tallinn harbor Porto Franco development

17:05

Reinsalu: Estonia stands by Turkey, sends condolences to victims families

16:51

Thermal cameras to scan 600-700 people per day at Tallinn Airport

16:34

Regional Jet changes name to Xfly, to lease seven new aircraft

16:18

SEB analyst: Economic growth will half in 2020

15:56

MEP Sven Mikser: Situation in Syria could worsen without intervention

15:41

Blog: Estonia shooting itself in the foot over canceled WRC-promoting rally

15:15

Eesti Energia net profit down fourfold year-over-year

14:44

US firm to take on cash machine security in Estonia

14:32

Ekspress Grupp boosts 2019 fiscal year revenue, earnings

14:10

Motion of no-confidence against Tallinn deputy mayor fails

13:47

Allar Jõks: Uniting the disparate or on the president's speech with bias

13:32

Coronavirus taskforce recommends setting up thermal cameras at the airport

13:31

Readers' photos: Send us your snow pics

13:04

Philipp Kirkorov on Uku Suviste: He would be a star in Russia

12:39

PPA Tammsaare bureau in Tallinn reopens

12:14

Circuit court rejects Harju Street property owner's appeal against Tallinn

11:49

Mirjam Mäekivi on new cartoon version of Estonian kids' classic 'Sipsik'

11:36

Health Board: Coronavirus special measures don't halt spread

11:13

Port of Tallinn sees record €44.4 million profit in 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: