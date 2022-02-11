Tallinn hopes to complete new tram line project plans by autumn

Tallinn hopes to be able to complete the procurement project for the extension of the tramline by autumn but several disputes still need solutions.

The capital's tramline will be extended to Tallinn's Old Harbor and financing has been provided by the EU. Construction work should start by the end of the year and finish in June 2024, Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Vladimir Svet (Center) told ERR.

But one of the issues holding up the project is a plot of land on Ahtri Street, owned by Aqua Marina, which the city government needs permission to use as it is planned to build the tramline over it.

Svet said negotiations are underway. "According to the preliminary design, the tramway partially crosses the Ahtri 6B real estate plot and the partial acquisition of the real estate will become clear in the course of the agreement with the owner of the real estate," he said.

Antti Moppel, a member of the board of Aqua Marina, said a proposal has been made to Tallinn about how to solve the issue.

Issues concerning the organization and design of public space at Hobujaama tram junction and the Laikmaa and Gonsiori crossing next to Viru Keskus also remain unresolved.

Plans have been scrapped to redevelop the Laikmaa and Gonsiori crossing even though the city's long-term goal is to phase out the use of underpasses.

"At the preliminary design stage, no solution was found to this issue, as the junction is heavily congested with very busy traffic to the Viru bus terminal," said Svet.

The new tramline connects the future Rail Baltic Ülemiste terminal with the Old City Harbor area.

Vanasadama trammiliini marsruut eelprojekti seisuga. Autor/allikas: Tallinna LV

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!