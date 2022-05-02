Use of public transport back on pre-crisis level

First quarter results suggest that public transport has recovered from the pre-crisis level and used by almost as many people as before the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're glad to see people's trust in public transport recovering, with more people opting for the environmentally friendly option," said Mihkel Mäeker, head of the public transport department of the Transport Administration.

County bus lines' occupancy was up 26 percent in the first quarter of 2022 year-over-year. There was no change compared to Q1 of 2020, while passenger figures fell 7 percent short of the 2019 level. "That said, public transport centers have said that people aren't as diligent abut validating trips anymore," Mäeker added.

The number of ferry passengers (between the mainland and western Estonian islands) grew by 31 percent compared to Q1 of 2021 and 12 percent compared to 2020 but fell by 8 percent compared to 2019. "Therefore, we can say that ferry traffic has bounced back to pre-coronavirus levels."

Growth has been fastest in aviation. Domestic lines saw a 57 percent increase in passengers since 2021, 48 percent compared to 2020 and 50 percent compared to 2019, the administration communicated on Monday.

