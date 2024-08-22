City of Tallinn tests out accessibility for people with mobility impairments

Tallinn city government employees recently tested out the path from in front of the Tallinn City Office building to Freedom Square across the street to get a taste of the accessibility challenges faced by people in wheelchairs or those with strollers.

The planned accessibility trip from the headquarters of the city government to Freedom Square ended even sooner than planned. Despite their best efforts, the Estonian capital's deputy mayors couldn't get past the elevator. Their only option was to pick up their wheelchairs and carry them down the stairs. Of course, that isn't an option for those with actual mobility impairments.

"Solutions exist, but apparently no one here consulted with the people who actually use them," admitted Jako Stein, senior specialist in the Welfare and Health Unit of the Tallinn Welfare and Healthcare Department. "They need some improvements. One elevator can't be used independently, the ramp is too steep and its slope makes it dangerous, and the accessible bathroom could use a grab bar."

According to Stein, the ramp leading up from the tunnel is practically life-threatening.

"This is a completely failed attempt, obviously," he said. "I don't even understand what they were trying to achieve with this side slope here; it's very dangerous. This means that someone in a wheelchair would have to constantly push harder with one hand, and if they don't, they'll immediately veer off, potentially even flipping over."

Under current regulations, a solution like this would no longer be permitted, but Freedom Square was revamped before these requirements entered into effect.

"Tallinn still has much to do to make the city much more convenient for wheelchair users, but also for people with low vision and those pushing strollers," acknowledged Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE). "Because on these routes, even the smallest glitch – like we experienced today, where the elevator exists but is out of order – makes the entire route unusable, and one has to make significant detours."

Recent projects also a problem

According to Veiko Lukmann, an advocate for people with mobility difficulties, it's possible to get around Tallinn in a wheelchair during the summer, but impossible in the winter. The problem isn't just with old buildings either, but with new solutions as well, such as the recently reopened Patkuli Stairs at the foot of the Old Town.

"The problem with the Patkuli Stairs is that one side of the stairs lacks a handrail, and on the other side, the handrail is positioned too far from the steps. Going further up, in some spots the handrail just ends, despite there being more steps," Lukmann explained. "People joke that it's a skateboard ramp or a solution meant for extreme sports enthusiasts."

The real danger will likely become apparent once the stairs see their first icy conditions.

"There are around 250,000 people in Estonia aged 65 or over, and as we can see behind us here, a lot of Tallinn visitors come here," the advocate highlighted. "In my opinion, the fact that such large-scale projects lacking a handrail are carried out in places like this in the year 2024 is unacceptable."

The City Center Administration, which commissioned the overhaul of the Patkuli Stairs together with the National Heritage Board, is aware of the issue and working on it.

"The plan here is to solve the situation by adding an additional handrail on the other side for all groups of users, including those who need a handrail," said City Center District Elder Sander Andla (Reform).

Everyone wants the same thing – to make the urban space accessible and safe.

--

