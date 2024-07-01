New beach area for people with disabilities and special needs opens in Pärnu

A new section of Pärnu's central beach containing facilities for people with disabilities and special needs was opened on Sunday. The new facilities will enable people with mobility difficulties, particularly wheelchair users, to go swimming in the sea safely.

Estonia's first beaches with facilities for people with disabilities and special needs opened a few years ago in Pirita and Pikakari. On Sunday, a new section of Pärnu beach was opened, which will also enable people with disabilities and special needs to enjoy the sea during the summer months.

The new section of Pärnu beach, which is close to Hedon Spa, and includes a pavilion, floating wheelchairs and a new boardwalk, cost €90,000 to build. The money was raised via donations and various charitable projects thanks to the active work of the Pärnu Lahe Rotary Club.

"We have provided changing facilities, so there is the possibility for people to change their clothes in the beach pavilion. For those who are unable to move, we have an articulated wheelchair, which we can use to lift [a person] from a regular wheelchair to a floating wheelchair," said Esta Tamm of the Pärnu Lahe Rotary Club.

"We have a boardwalk so that people, who don't use a floating wheelchair, but can travel on foot or with a mobility scooter, for example, can feel comfortable here. We also have a sunbathing area on the terrace, with some special sun beds. The floating wheelchairs are free of charge for anyone with a mobility disability to sue," Tamm added.

The new beach pavilion will be open all summer, with volunteers on hand to provide assistance.

Those who attended the opening of the beach were unanimous in saying that the community had achieved something truly remarkable.

"A very large group of people will now have the opportunity to participate in the Pärnu summer. There are more than 100,000 people with disabilities [registered] with the Estonian Chamber of People with Disabilities – that's 10 percent of the population. There are a very large number of people who until today were unable to use Pärnu Beach. [Now], all are welcome here. Plus , people with special needs from all over the world, who are also welcome here as tourists," said Indrek Linnuste, board member of the Pärnu County branch of the Estonian Chamber of Disabled People.

The idea was first conceived two and a half years ago, largely thanks to Monika Sirul, who has a mobility disability herself. Sirul lives and works in Haapsalu, but spends her summers holidaying in Pärnu, and has long dreamed of being able to swim there. On Sunday, she managed to make that dream come true.

"It's lovely – warm water, sea, sun and sand. It's great. I'm 48 years old, the last time I got into the water was when I was 14. So you can do the math yourself – more than 30 years ago," said Sirul.

"It's one of those big dreams that grew from a single small moment into something so big that today it's actually something quite incredible. Tomorrow I start my holiday and at least once a week during the three-week break, I will be here," she added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!