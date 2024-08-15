Tallinn Zoo pilots accessibility app for visually impaired visitors

This August, Tallinn Zoo is testing a new mobile application to improve accessibility for visually impaired visitors. The NaviLens app uses innovative codes readable by mobile phone cameras to provide important directions and information about attractions.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Margot Roose (Eesti 200) emphasized the city's commitment to accessibility for all citizens and visitors.

"We aim to create a seamless and accommodating environment for people with special needs. There are already numerous examples in our city's infrastructure and public transport system that reflect our commitment to inclusivity," said Roose.

"Beyond physical accessibility, it's also about providing information in formats such as Braille, large print, or audio guides. The NaviLens application, now being tested at Tallinn Zoo, further expands accessibility options for people with special needs," Roose continued.

The Tallinn deputy mayor added that testing accessibility solutions is crucial to making the city's attractions more available to everyone.

NaviLens supports visually impaired individuals who cannot use traditional visual signs and information boards. During the pilot project, special NaviLens codes will be added to public areas and buildings at Tallinn Zoo. Users are able to scan these codes with the app on their mobile phones to receive specific information, including instructions to help them navigate the zoo's different attractions or other details, which the phone will then read out loud in their chosen language.

The project is supported by accessibility solutions provider Ligipääsuke.

Jakob Rosin using the NaviLens app during a pilot project in Tallinn. Source: Maret Põldveer

According to accessibility specialist Jakob Rosin, having proven successful elsewhere, the approach is now being adapted for use in Tallinn.

"The flexibility of NaviLens is its major advantage. It aids visually impaired individuals by guiding them on their routes, and it also provides tourism information," said Rosin. "Additionally, the app can display content in sign language or simple language, making it suitable for children or visitors with intellectual disabilities," he added.

According to Tallinn Zoo Director Kaupo Heinma, the zoo is excited to participate in the project, as accessibility is a priority for them as well.

"We already have Braille text on our information boards and tactile pathways in many areas. For this project, we mapped the testing area with partners, created the necessary text content for the NaviLens system, and installed 15 codes from the Õismäe gate to the Rainforest exhibit and within the exhibit itself," Heinma said.

Tallinn is not the first city to use NaviLens. The service has already been successfully implemented in subway stations in Barcelona and New York, public spaces in Los Angeles, as well as at Tottenham Hotspur's football stadium in London, enhancing the interactive experience for visually impaired sports fans. Feedback from users with special needs has been positive in all these locations.

The goal of Tallinn's pilot project is to gather feedback, refine the service, and then consider its implementation as part of the planned update of the city's signage system over the coming years.

Anyone interested in testing the app at Tallinn Zoo can download NaviLens from Google Play and the App Store.

Official feedback for the pilot project will be provided by a group of volunteer visually impaired users in early September.

The NaviLens pilot project. Source: Maret Põldveer

