Tartu Song Festival offers descriptive and sign language interpretation

Song and Dance Festival Accessibility Leader Marleen Viidul said the organizers have gone to different lengths to make the song festival more accessible.

"At the Song Festival D sector, there will be a special section in the first rows for visual and hearing-impaired guests. The visually impaired can participate in the song festival through description interpretation, and the hearing impaired will be assigned a sign language interpreter. We will assign places in the A sector for people in wheelchairs," Viidul explained.

Visitors using wheelchairs and their companions will be able to attend the June 16 Dance Festival "Juure juures" in the wheelchair area at the bottom of the right section. There will also be a screen showing the performance for those who cannot sit in the last rows of the grandstand.

Guests with wheelchairs can enter Tartu Lumepark via A-entrance on the Muuseumi tee, where there is a disabled parking lot and toilet. At the same entrance, there are also spaces to store bicycles and strollers.

"Since the party takes place in a natural environment and to get to the area you have to go down the hill and later up, please consider that the help of an escort may be needed in case of mobility impairments," added Ave Rosenberg, Dance Festival project manager.

There will be no description or sign language interpretation at the Dance Festival.

Tartu 2024 Song and Dance Festival week commences from June 16-22. The Dance Festival "Juure juures" on June 16 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Tartu Snow Park, the procession on June 22 at 4 p.m. from the city center to the song grounds, and the song Festival "Õnn ja rõõm" on June 22 at 6 p.m. on the Song Festival Grounds.

The artistic leader of the Dance Festival is Kristel Maruste and the artistic leader of the Song Festival is Küllike Joosing.

