Gallery: Ceremonial flame lit as Tartu Song and Dance Festival begins

This Sunday, the ceremonial flame of the 2024 Tartu Song and Dance Festival was lit by the stone memorial marking the site of the first ever Estonian Song Festival, which took place in July 1869.

In a small park tucked on one corner of the intersection of Narva maantee and Puiestee tänav, Sunday morning's ceremony included performances by the Haaslava Men's Choir and the Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ) folk dance group Tarbatu as well as remarks by festival director Priit Strandberg and Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas.

The flame itself was lit by Dance Festival artistic director Kristel Maruste and Song Festival artistic director Küllike Joosing.

The 2024 Tartu Song and Dance Festival will be held from June 16-22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!