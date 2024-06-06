Gallery: First Tartu Dance Festival field rehearsal held in the rain

News
The first field rehearsal for the 2024 Tartu Dance Festival was held Monday. June 3, 2024.
Open gallery
21 photos
News

With performance day on June 16 approaching, field rehearsals for the upcoming Tartu Dance Festival kicked off this week, with several hundred Estonian folk dancers braving the rain on Monday to prepare.

More than 2,000 folk dancers will perform in the 2024 Tartu Song and Dance Festival next weekend. This Monday, B-groups with their nearly 400 dancers convened at University of Tartu Stadium for the festival's first field rehearsal, according to a press release.

While thunderstorms delayed the start of the rehearsal, once the threat of lighting passed, the dancers took the field anyway, some in raincoats or rain ponchos.

The B-groups rehearsed "Kadrel 1," choreographed and directed by Aveli Asber, and "Kagu-Eesti tantsud" ("Southeastern Estonian dances"), choreographed by Maie Orav and directed by Aveli Asber.

Dance diagrams were marked on the field with tacks, and the dancers got their first chance to rehearse them together on grass.

"You can see in the dancers' faces just how much they're looking forward to the Tartu festival and enjoy dancing," Tartu Dance Festival artistic director Kristel Maruste said, describing the atmosphere at Monday's rehearsal.

Dance festival category-level rehearsals continue this week and next. At the same time, Tartu Snow Park, the converted Raadi gravel quarry serving as the venue for Tartu Dance Festival, is buzzing with work as all of the infrastructure needed for the event is rapidly being built. The audience grandstands are already in place; now work is underway to get everything else finished in time.

Next Friday, June 14, all 2,300 dancers will meet on site at Tartu Snow Park to rehearse together ahead of the Dance Festival performances that Sunday, June 16.

The 2024 Tartu Song and Dance Festival will be held from June 16-22.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:37

Minister: Closer look revealed hundreds of millions in state budget surplus

15:21

Curator: High interest in Baltic exhibition in Tokyo positively surprising

14:55

Third Hiiumaa Literature Festival focuses on art

14:55

Foreign ministry to cut foreign aid by €2.86 million

14:20

Urmas Paet and Martin Helme present very different views on EU's green transition

13:59

Kristina Kallas reconsiders candidacy for Eesti 200 leader

13:51

Gallery: First Tartu Dance Festival field rehearsal held in the rain

13:36

Estonia supports extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

13:25

Supreme Court to review legality of pandemic restrictions

12:48

Statistics: Nearly 10,000 job vacancies in Estonia in first quarter

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.06

Emergency services put out oil storage tank fire in North Tallinn

07:05

Updated language law raises fines, increases employers' responsibility

04.06

Tallinn to build a 14-kilometer linear park

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 140

05.06

Estonia preparing broad cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia

05.06

Estonian strawberries ripening earlier this year, at last summer's prices

07:35

Tallinn's bus, tram timetables to temporarily change from June 7

05.06

Izmailova: Eesti 200 board, faction only formalize decisions made elsewhere

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo