Tartu Song Festival general tickets sell out

With two weeks until the Tartu Dance and Music Festival, general tickets have sold out. A few tickets are still on sale elsewhere in the grounds.

According to the event's project leader Sander Tamm Estonian's interest in the event is high and ticket sales show many guests are coming from outside of Tartu and South Estonia.

1,000 more people can still fit into the song festival grounds with a ticket for the numbered sections.

"We have lowered the numbered seating prices so as many people can enjoy the Song Celebration, instead of staying at home because the tickets are too expensive," said Tamm.

Spare tickets will be sold at the April and May prices. A full ticket price is €45, and there are discount tickets are for students, seniors, and guests with special needs.

Approximately 10,000 musicians and singers will gather under the Song Festival Grounds from all over Estonia. Tickets are still available on Piletilevi.

ERR will broadcast the event on June 22 at 6 p.m. on ETV2. It can also be watched online.

