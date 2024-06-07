Valga-Valka festival underway, runs to next Wednesday

Valga train station, at the border of Estonia of Latvia.
Valga train station, at the border of Estonia of Latvia. Source: Helen Wright/ ERR News
A festival uniting the twin towns of Valga (Estonia) and Valka (Latvia) kicked off on Thursday, Latvian public broadcaster LSM reports.

Friday brings a "Borderless Party," to be followed by a fair on Saturday, and various other events through to next Wednesday, June 12, LSM reports on its English-language page.

Valga, population a little under 12,000, and Valka, population around 4,500, are effectively the same town but long bisected by a national border, drawn up in 1920 by British civil servant Sir Stephen George Tallents.

After joining the Schengen Area of free movement, border controls disappeared – save for a period during the Covid pandemic – meaning Estonian and Latvian residents and other visitors can freely meet and mingle and perhaps do a spot of cross-border shopping.

More information in English is here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: LSM

