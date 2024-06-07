PÖFF opens new documentary competition

Tallinn Black Nights Festival will open its sixth competition program this year focusing on documentaries.

Doc@PÖFF will join the existing competitions – The Official Selection, First Feature, Baltic Film, Critic's Picks, and Rebels with a Cause – and will showcase up to 15 feature documentaries handpicked by the new Doc@PÖFF programming team.

The team was created by the Estonian documentary director, producer, and Associate professor at the Baltic Film, Media, and Arts School of Tallinn University, Marianna Kaat (The Last Relic, PÖFF 2023). The three other members are self-shooting producer/director Mike Arnott, PÖFF programmer Edvinas Pukšta, and the head of Youth and Children's Film Festival Just Film, Mikk Granström.

PÖFF Festival director Tiina Lokk said since the demand for increased submissions to the international scene has risen, they will organize all these submissions into a new documentary competition. However, she added that they have no intention of competing with IDFA and other major festivals.

Three awards will be handed out: Grand Prix for the Best Film (for the Director); Best Cinematography; and Jury Special Prize, giving priority to the world premieres while international premieres will be decided case-by-case.

Marianna Kaat, the head of the Doc@PÖFF program team, said: "The launch of this competition is a testament to my belief in the critical role documentaries play in capturing the intense and often incredible real-life stories that can surpass even the most imaginative fiction."

The extended deadline for submissions to this year's PÖFF and subfestivals PÖFF Shorts and Just Film is August 18, 2024. Submissions are open until August 25.

The 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival is from 8.–24. November 2024.

Read more about the submission guidelines HERE.

--

