Gallery: Tartu Song and Dance Festival procession

Hundreds of singers and dancers participated in the Tartu Song and Dance Festival procession on June 22, 2024.
Hundreds of singers and dancers walked from the city center to the singing stage in the Tartu Song and Dance Festival procession on Saturday evening.

The parade started at 6 p.m. following the route: Vabaduse Puiestee – Lai tänav – Jakobi tänav – F.R Kreutzwaldi tänav – F. Tuglas tänav.

The concert on Saturday evening was the last event of the song and dance festival week which started on Monday. Approximately 10,000 people participated in the live event.

The theme of the 2024 Tartu Song Festival is "happiness and joy." During the performance, questions related to that topic will be explored through music, including "Where can happiness be found?" "Can joy have more than one face?" and  "Why is it important to talk about happiness and joy at all?"

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Helen Wright

