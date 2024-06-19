Tartu Song Festival parade changes traffic routes on Saturday

The Tartu Song Festival Procession.
The Tartu Song Festival Procession. Source: Andres Raudjalg
Tartu Song Celebration Procession on Saturday (June 22) from 2 pm. and 6 p.m. will lead to road closures and diversions for drivers and public transport in the city center.

The procession travels to the Song Festival Grounds from Vabaduse Puiestee. All intersections will have regulators to control the traffic.

At 2 p.m., the procession will gather, which closes Vabaduse Puiestee (from Uueturu to Gildi Street). The Magistri parking lot will remain open. Poe tänav can be accessed via Ülikooli tänav. Vabaduse Puiestee will be open for traffic at 5 p.m. See the plans: Vabaduse Puiestee traffic scheme

Between 6 p.m. and 5.50 p.m., the parade takes place from the city center to the singing stage along the following route: Vabaduse Puiestee – Lai tänav – Jakobi tänav – F.R Kreutzwaldi tänav – F. Tuglas tänav.

The whole of Veski tänav will be closed from 3.30 p.m and 5.00 p.m (Section Jakobi-Näituse). View the plans: Veski Street traffic scheme

Between 4 p.m and 5.50 p.m., when entering from Tallinn, you will need to take a detour between F-Tuglase tänav – Vaksali tänav. Those traveling towards Tallinn are recommended to use Riia tänav. Kroonuaia tänav and Supilinn can be accessed via Vene.

The streets will be opened when the procession departs. The Tartu Song Festival's "Õnn ja Rõõm" concert begins on the song stage at 6 p.m. View the plans: Procession traffic scheme.

Public transport will also change during this time:

Bus lines (bussiliinid 6 ja 7)

Bus lines (bussiliinid 6, 7 ja 13)

Editor: Lotta Raidna, Helen Wright

