Two new rhinos move in at Tallinn Zoo

Rhinoceros Elba.
Rhinoceros Elba. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinn Zoo
This Tuesday, two new rhinoceroses, Binti and Elba, moved into the Tallinn Zoo from a Czech safari park.

Binti was born at the Berlin Zoo on November 2, 2003, and Elba at Safari Park Dvur Kralove in the Czech Republic on September 5, 1996. Both arrived at the Estonian zoo from the Czech safari park.

The Tallinn Zoo does not plan to breed either rhinoceros, as rhinos' lifespans in captivity average 35-40 years, making both Binti and Elba, at nearly 20 and 28 years old, respectively, relatively old.

According to Safari Park Dvur Kralov rhino keeper Libor Mach, these two rhinos have very different personalities. Elba is rather moody and takes a long time to warm up to new people; Binti, on the other hand, is very calm and friendly. Elba has given birth to three calves, while Binti has not any, despite trying. Elba is also very selective about food as well, while Binti will eat anything, and in large quantities, which has led to her noticeably larger stature.

The rhinos began their journey from the Czech Republic to Tallinn on Monday morning. Prior to the trip, both animals were anesthetized and placed in transport crates. That night, they slept near the Lithuanian border, and by Tuesday afternoon they had already reached the Estonian border. As they began to approach Tallinn, the rhinos were met by a police escort, which accompanied them to the zoo's Northern Gate.

Rhinoceros Binti. Source: Inari Leiman/Tallinn Zoo

According to Tallinn Zoo director Kaupo Heinma, transporting the pair of rhinos was a complex operation, particularly due to the animals' size. Rhinos weigh more than one metric ton, and together with the weight of their transport crates, each lift totaled more than three tons in weight. Adding to the challenges was the fact that it wasn't possible to drive a vehicle directly up to the rhinos' indoor enclosure, making it necessary to use a long-reach crane.

"The newly arrived rhinos have been among Tallinn Zoo's most anticipated new guests," Heinma highlighted. "They're older animals and we won't be expecting any more offspring from them, but these animals also want love and care, and that Tallinn Zoo can certainly provide. I believe their time here will be filled with enjoyable moments."

Older animals need home too

Aleksandr Semjonov, head veterinarian and acting collections manager at Tallinn Zoo, explained that bringing older animals to the Estonian zoo is a vital mission, which is highly commended by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

Breeding programs require a lot of physical space in zoos to house young animals, leaving zoos actively involved in breeding facing challenges with finding places for older animals. Thus, by taking in two large rhinos, the Tallinn Zoo is supporting the breeding programs at Safari Park Dvur Kralove. According to the zoo, accepting older animals gives them hope that younger animals will reach Tallinn in the future as well.

Tallinn Zoo visitors can already see Binti and Elba at the Pachyderm House, but as the two rhinos have only just arrived and are still getting used to their new environment, the zoo may need to limit the number of visitors or even temporarily close the Pachyderm House to visitors.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

