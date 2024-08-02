Three Tallinn Zoo tigers getting used to their new habitat

In mid-June, the Tiger Valley was opened at the Tallinn Zoo, providing tigers with an environment as close to their natural habitat as possible. Currently, three tigers have arrived in Tallinn and could be seen in the near future.

Tallinn Zoo currently houses three tigers: females Danuta and Ohana and male Aleksander.

The tigers enjoy observing their surroundings, sleeping and, of course, eating. The recently completed Tiger Valley has been well received by the tigers so far.

"If we look at Danuta's behavior, who has had the most opportunity to explore Tiger Valley, she certainly likes it. She roams around confidently, sniffs around and has even tried grabbing food from higher places than ground level," said Kaupo Heinma, director of Tallinn Zoo.

Young tigers Ohana and Aleksander are still adjusting to their new home.

"When will they reach areas where visitors can see them? I believe it will be soon. But for us, the most important thing is the animal's well-being and safety, and then ensuring that people can observe their activities," Heinma said.

Although tigers typically spend time alone, there is hope that Ohana and Aleksander will soon start to bond.

"Our little Aleksander, who isn't actually very small – he's just young... Aleksander is three and came from Scotland. He and Ohana will hopefully get to know each other more and eventually spend time together. Maybe they'll even start a family," Heinma added.

