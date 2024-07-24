Photos: Aleksander the tiger reaches Tallinn Zoo from Scotland

The tiger, born at Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland, has been described by the zookeepers there as a very affectionate and playful animal, with a keen interest in training. However, the tiger can appear a bit shy and cautious in new situations. This is exactly how the animal presented itself to the head veterinarian of Tallinn Zoo, Aleksandr Semjonov.

The tiger's journey began with a flight to Helsinki, where Semjonov and curator Allan Erm met the animal by car. They then traveled by ferry to Estonia.

Aleksander the tiger. Source: RZSS Highland Wildlife Park

Semjonov described the experience: "The metal transport crate used for the flight, ferry and car ride became an intriguing toy for the tiger throughout the journey. The crate could produce fascinating sounds to draw attention and allowed the tiger to rock the bus rhythmically. Upon arriving in Tallinn, the tiger was not at all interested in leaving its crate. It took quite a while to coax the tiger out, despite the experienced zookeepers' tricks. Eventually, boredom set in, and the tiger ventured out alone to explore its new environment."

Aleksandr will initially remain in quarantine and is expected to move to the Tiger Valley enclosure in mid-August. Alongside Aleksandr, Tallinn Zoo is also home to two female Siberian tigers, Ohana and Danuta.

