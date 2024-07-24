Photos: Aleksander the tiger reaches Tallinn Zoo from Scotland

News
Aleksander the tiger still in his transport cage.
Aleksander the tiger still in his transport cage. Source: Inari Leiman / Tallinn Zoo
News

Last Saturday, three-year-old Siberian tiger Aleksander arrived at Tallinn Zoo.

The tiger, born at Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland, has been described by the zookeepers there as a very affectionate and playful animal, with a keen interest in training. However, the tiger can appear a bit shy and cautious in new situations. This is exactly how the animal presented itself to the head veterinarian of Tallinn Zoo, Aleksandr Semjonov.

The tiger's journey began with a flight to Helsinki, where Semjonov and curator Allan Erm met the animal by car. They then traveled by ferry to Estonia.

Aleksander the tiger. Source: RZSS Highland Wildlife Park

Semjonov described the experience: "The metal transport crate used for the flight, ferry and car ride became an intriguing toy for the tiger throughout the journey. The crate could produce fascinating sounds to draw attention and allowed the tiger to rock the bus rhythmically. Upon arriving in Tallinn, the tiger was not at all interested in leaving its crate. It took quite a while to coax the tiger out, despite the experienced zookeepers' tricks. Eventually, boredom set in, and the tiger ventured out alone to explore its new environment."

Aleksandr will initially remain in quarantine and is expected to move to the Tiger Valley enclosure in mid-August. Alongside Aleksandr, Tallinn Zoo is also home to two female Siberian tigers, Ohana and Danuta.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Marcus Turovski

Related

olympics 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:59

Photos: Aleksander the tiger reaches Tallinn Zoo from Scotland

12:24

Gallery: Aigu Om! Festival builds cultural bridge between Estonia and Japan

11:44

Tax rises may hinder real estate market recovery

11:11

Health minister: Public health will improve despite scrapped sugar tax

10:44

Businessman: Instead of tax hikes, the tax-free minimum should have been slashed

10:41

Defense minister: Heightened US presence in Estonia needed

09:42

Flora's UEFA Europa Conference League first-leg clash in San Marino goalless

09:13

Prime Minister Michal calls Volodymyr Zelenskyy on first day in office

08:41

Party ratings: No major changes over past week

08:09

Former ice skater Elena Glebova joins Tallinn city council

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.07

Coalition planning special income tax for the poor Updated

23.07

Child allowance policy changes likely clear by autumn

22.07

Estonia's new government: Who's who

23.07

Tallinn roadworks reveal mass grave dating to Estonia's Swedish era

23.07

Apartments, commercial space to be built on long-empty Tallinn lot

23.07

Estonia's new government sworn in

19.07

New government to raise VAT and income tax to 24%

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo