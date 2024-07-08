Gallery: Tallinn Zoo's new Tiger valley exhibit selection growing

Alpine marmots.
Tallinn Zoo's new Tiigriorg ("Tiger valley") section has been seeing its stock of residents being added to lately, with a pair of Red-crowned cranes, Alpine marmots and Dholes being among this week's arrivals.

Not only that, but the fourth Japanese macaque baby to be born at the exhibit has arrived, and resident snowy owl chicks have hatched too.

Four snowy owl chicks hatched in one clutch, while another breeding pair had one more chick.

A pair of the less well-known Bali myna, also known as the Rothschild's mynah – as its name suggests native only to Bali, Indonesia – has also seen offspring hatching.

Elsewhere in the zoo, the Asian small-clawed otters residing in the Southeast Asian rainforest house have been venturing outside.

Issuing their distinctive yelps and whimpers, a total of nine otters swam and ran around the enclosure, exploring the outdoor environment.

If weather permits, the zoo says, the otter family's outdoor strolls will now be a daily feature.

The species native environment is freshwater swamps across a wide swathe of Southeast Asia, from parts of India to some of the larger Indonesian and Malaysian islands.

Tiger Valley opened to visitors last month and features species in environments resembling their natural habitats, offering a glimpse into the natural world of the Far East.

The development is primarily a landscape architectural project, and its scale is exceptional even by European standards.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

