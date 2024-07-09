Fien the elephant tips Spain, Netherlands as Euro 2024 finalists

Fien the African elephant tips Spain and the Netherlands to go through from the European Championships semi-finals.
Fien, a 42-year-old African elephant who resides in Tallinn Zoo, has predicted next Sunday's UEFA European Championship finalists, current affairs show "Ringvaade" reported.

Fien chose Spain without hesitation as the winner in Tuesday night's semi-final against France, while picking the Netherlands over England on Wednesday required a slightly longer pause before sticking out his neck, or rather his trunk.

Zookeeper Marika Hiob gave cause for hope for English and French fans, however, saying: "Last time he predicted a football match, I think it was 50:50."

The method of picking a winner involves choosing a watermelon which, while a favorite of Fien's, is not on his daily menu, Hiob added.

The watermelons selected were identical in size and placed on chalk-drawn flags of the four competing nations – assuming Fien, who has in fact visited the Netherlands, did not recognize the flag colors or have any "views" on them or on football in general, this served to make the selection random.

Tonight's semi-final between Spain and France is being broadcast live by ETV from 9.40 p.m. (kick-off 10 p.m.), while live coverage of the second semi featuring the Netherlands and England starts at the same time on Wednesday.

Tallinn Zoo is home to three African elephants, including Fien, born in the early 1980s at the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The elephant calves were initially kept in a local acclimatization center to get used to human and artificial conditions.

After that the elephant calves were taken to the Netherlands and from there they were brought to Tallinn Zoo, in the summer of 1985 – a couple of years after the zoo moved to its current location.

At that time only one and a half meters tall, the elephant calves initially lived in a general mammal enclosure, and in 1989 were moved to the newly completed elephant house.

The original "Ringvaade" slot is here.

Animals "picking" major football competition winners is nothing new; famously Paul the Octopus correctly predicted the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner, again Spain – with the Netherlands the runner-up that time.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

Source: 'Ringvaade suvel,' interviewer Jan Joonas Tuuna.

