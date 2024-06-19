Gallery: Explore Tallinn Zoo's new Tiger Valley

Tallinn Zoo opens new Tiger Valley
The Tiger Valley at the Tallinn Zoo is open to guests from Wednesday. For the time being, visitors can explore the new complex while its residents complete their quarantine time.

At the start of June, tigers Pootsman, Danuta, and Ohana started a month-long quarantine. They are expected to be seen at the zoo in the middle of July.

The construction for the Tiger Valley began in 2022. With VAT, the construction cost around €6.46 million. Tiger Valley creates a nature-friendly environment for the creatures and it is one of the biggest enclosures in Europe.

The Tiger Valley will display four Amur tigers in addition to many other Far-East animal species, such as the Amur leopard, dhole, white stork, black stork, long-eared owl, tawny owl, and Alpine chamois. All the species will reside in a sort of natural habitat, that gives an insight into the Far-East nature.

The Amur tigers Pootsman and Danua arrived from the Ljubljana Zoo at Tallinn Zoo in the afternoon on June 8. Recently, another young female Amur tiger was relocated from Helsinki's Korkeasaari Zoo. Another young male tiger is expected to join so named Alexander from the Highland Wildlife Park in Scotland.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Lotta Raidna

