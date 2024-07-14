Spain, UK ambassadors looking forward to Sunday night's Euro 2024 final

Sunday's European Football Championships 2024 final brings to a climax the month-long tournament and sees Spain take on England for the title at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

ERR News caught up with the respective ambassadors of both countries, H.E. Mr. Ross Allen (U.K.) and H.E. Mr. Guillermo Corral van Damme (Spain), to get their comments ahead of the big match.

How has the competition and the performance of your country's team in particular been received in Estonia?

Ambassador van Damme: My feeling is that there is a lot of interest for the tournament in Estonia, and many people I meet these days start the conversation by commenting on the last games.

Quite a few seem to have been positively impressed by Spain´s thrilling style of play, which makes me happy.

Spain's Ambassador to Estonia, H.E. Mr. Guillermo Corral van Damme. Source: Embassy of Spain in Estonia.

How do you see your team's chances on the night?

Ambassador Allen: I am expecting a really tough game for England, because Spain have been so strong throughout the tournament.

But we are there on merit and our players have a really strong mentality.

Pickford, Guehi and Stones are a great defensive unit, and we just need a moment or two of magic from someone like Saka, Bellingham or Foden.

England have improved as the tournament went along, and I also think it will help them playing against a team who do not just defend!

Ambassador van Damme: I am very excited that Spain has made it into the Euro 2024 final, with a beautiful style and new brilliant players such as Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams

I believe they really deserve to win the title, but obviously England also has a lot of talent and at anything can happen. So good luck to both and may the best team win! I am sure it will be a great game.

Where will you be watching the final?

Ambassador Allen: I will be watching it from a bar somewhere in Paris – I booked a short family holiday a long time ago and forgot to check when the final of the tournament was happening!

The United Kingdom's Ambassador to Estonia, H.E. Mr. Ross Allen. Source: British Embassy Tallinn

Ambassador van Damme: I will take profit that my family is currently in Tallinn to watch the final with them. We haven´t decided where yet, but we may go to Rotermanni to enjoy the atmosphere.

--

ETV will be broadcasting the match live, with coverage starting at 9.30 p.m. Estonian time, ahead of the 10 p.m. kickoff.

Spain topped Group B and could fairly be said to be the slim favorites going into the game. They defeated hosts Germany as well as 2022 World Cup runners up France, and also Georgia, en route to the final.

Spain last won the tournament in 2012, two years after winning the world cup.

Two of the U.K.'s four constituent nations qualified for Euro 2024 in Germany. While Scotland sadly did not progress beyond the group stage, Gareth Southgate's England, defying the expectations of many, not only won Group C but also went on to triumph in their knockout games in dramatic style each time – seeing off Slovakia, Switzerland and the Netherlands after initially being a goal behind in each game.

The side will be looking for their first ever European Championships trophy win having been runners-up three years ago, and for their first major competition win since the world cup victory way back in 1966.

Delfi Sport also put together this entertaining head-to-head discussion in English between fans of both teams.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!