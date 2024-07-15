Gallery: Crowds gather in Tallinn to watch Euro 2024 final

Football fans across Estonia gathered in pubs, bars and at outdoor venues late on Sunday evening, to watch the 2024 European Championship final between Spain and England.

In Tallinn, for example, several hundred people congregated to the final in the heart of the Rotermanni Quarter (see gallery).

Kick-off was at 10 p.m. Estonian time, and while things looked headed for extra time with the scoreline at 1:1, Spain took the lead with just a few minutes to go at the Olympiastadion Berlin, in the process winning their second European title, and third major trophy, in the past 14 years.

Spain had had a good day so far as sports goes – tennis star Carlos Alcaraz was able to defend his Wimbledon men's singles title, seeing off Novak Djokovic in three sets.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

