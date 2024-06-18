Tallinn Zoo's tiger to undergo surgery on Thursday

Tiger Pootsman
Tiger Pootsman
Tallinn Zoo's tiger Pootsman, who had recently returned from Slovenia, will undergo surgery this week to remove a tumor.

On Tuesday, Tallinn Zoo opened the newly renovated Tiger's Valley, which has been reconstructed over several years. Initially, visitors will not be able to see the new residents.

"The animals will be little seen because the tigers, who arrived last and the week before that, are in quarantine. Also, the red wolves are in quarantine," explained the zoo director, Kaupo Heinma told "Terevisioon".

In addition to the Amur tiger, the other Far-East animals can enjoy the valley, such as the Amur leopard, red wolf, stork, black stork, long-eared owl, and tawny hawk. Alpine marmots will also be located in the Tiger Valley.

"The Amur leopards are our kittens, who have been here before and have moved back to their old home. Now they can begin walking towards the Tiger Valley," Heinma said.

The father tiger, Pootsman, has returned to the Tallinn Zoo. For six years, he has been on an international tour to participate in the Amur tiger's breeding program. Ljubljana Zoo was Pootsman's home from spring 2021 until recently and while he was there he formed a close connection with female tiger Danuta. Although the couple did not produce offspring, it was decided to keep them together and send them both to Tallinn. On June 12, another tiger from Korkesaari Zoo in Finland arrived at Tallinn Zoo.  

During the return trip, a check-up found a tumor in Pootsman's abdominal wall between a skin fold and the fur. Heinma confirmed that according to the tests, the tumor is not malignant. Despite this, Pootsman must still undergo surgery on Thursday. Heinma, the operation is difficult because cats have a habit of licking themselves. "The next few weeks are critical so the wound can heal," he said.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Lotta Raidna

