Tallinn hands over annual Summer Capital title to Pärnu

Pärnu beach.
Pärnu beach. Source: ERR/ Helen Wright
Astronomical summer begins today, and along with it the beach seaside city of Pärnu receives the title of Summer Capital.

On Friday, Tallinn's Deputy Mayor Viljar Jaamu will hand over a ceremonial baton to the Mayor of Pärnu.

"Themed capitals associated with the seasons have a long tradition in Estonia. It is wonderful to see this tradition continue, and Pärnu deservedly receives the title of summer capital once again," Jaamu said.

He also said "Pärnu" and "summer" are synonymous since Pärnu is the first thing on Estonian's mind when thinking about summer.

The title will reach the city by waterway. On Tuesday, the spring capital city Türi sent the ceremonial baton toward Pärnu on a dugout canoe.

Pärnu first received the Summer Capital Award in 1996.

Editor: Lotta Raidna

Tallinn hands over annual Summer Capital title to Pärnu

