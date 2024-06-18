Pärnu's Koidula Park reopens after comprehensive renovation

Pärnu opened the newly updated Koidula Park this week, which has been under construction since autumn of last year while the main renovation began this spring.

In 1925, instead of Koidula Park, there was a moat. That same year, the government decided to fill it in and create a park in its place. The park was opened four years later, and its crowning glory became the Lydia Koidula monument, which was sculptor Amandus Adamson's last work

Throughout the years, the park has been renovated multiple times, the last time in 1998. This year, the works were more extensive than before. The pedestrian streets have been repaved, the flower beds have been updated, and a fountain added to the pool.

"There is a little more to do next year if we renew the Brackman Park. The park has received a new design and, as much as possible has been preserved as it was when the park was established 95 years ago by preserving the historical and natural integrity – that was the purpose of the park's renovators. The Koidula Park in the Pärnu City Center is a landmark that will continue to stand," said the City Mayor Romek Kosenkranius.

The construction cost approximately €176,000.

