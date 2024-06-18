Pärnu's Koidula Park reopens after comprehensive renovation

News
Koidula Park in Pärnu.
Koidula Park in Pärnu. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
News

Pärnu opened the newly updated Koidula Park this week, which has been under construction since autumn of last year while the main renovation began this spring.

In 1925, instead of Koidula Park, there was a moat. That same year, the government decided to fill it in and create a park in its place. The park was opened four years later, and its crowning glory became the Lydia Koidula monument, which was sculptor Amandus Adamson's last work

Throughout the years, the park has been renovated multiple times, the last time in 1998. This year, the works were more extensive than before. The pedestrian streets have been repaved, the flower beds have been updated, and a fountain added to the pool.

"There is a little more to do next year if we renew the Brackman Park. The park has received a new design and, as much as possible has been preserved as it was when the park was established 95 years ago by preserving the historical and natural integrity – that was the purpose of the park's renovators. The Koidula Park in the Pärnu City Center is a landmark that will continue to stand," said the City Mayor Romek Kosenkranius.

The construction cost approximately €176,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Lotta Raidna

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:24

Pärnu's Koidula Park reopens after comprehensive renovation

12:55

Gallery: BFM announces best student films

12:34

University professor found guilty of espionage against Estonian state

12:33

Estonian swimmer Jefimova storms into Euro semi-finals in Belgrade

12:22

French choir performs Veljo Tormis' 'Forgotten Peoples' in Tartu

11:53

Independent tracker could monitor Estonia's fuel market to ensure fair prices

11:24

Equality commissioner spending €700,000 to study effects of AI

10:55

Free concerts in Tartu on Tuesday as 2024 Song and Dance Festival continues

10:25

Naps at kindergartens voluntary by law but reality often different

09:55

First chanterelles and boletus ready to be picked

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.06

Animal behavior expert: Puppy yoga can traumatize dogs for life

17.06

State secretary: Kallas not obligated to resign if designated EC candidate

17.06

Inflow of cheap Chinese goods hurting Estonian traders' competitiveness

16.06

EKRE chair: We need to halve Ukraine aid, send immigrants home, cut taxes

10.06

Watch: Euro 2024 fixtures live on ERR's channels

17.06

Infortar makes voluntary takeover offer to Tallink shareholders

17.06

Political analyst sees no prospect in Estonia for new conservative force

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo