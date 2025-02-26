Pärnu mayor to join Reform Party
Mayor of Pärnu Romek Kosenkranius will join the Reform Party, confirmed head of Reform's Pärnu branch Irina Talviste on Wednesday.
"As the head of the Reform Party's Pärnu branch, I am very pleased to announce that the news is true — Romek Kosenkranius is joining the Reform Party," Talviste said.
She declined to comment further. Kosenkranius could not be reached by phone.
The mayor is a member of the electoral alliance Pärnu Ühendab and has headed the summer capital's city government since April 2015.
Pärnu's coalition, in office since 2022, is a union formed by Pärnu Ühendab, Reform, and Isamaa.
The move comes seven months before the local elections in October.
--
Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright