Pärnu mayor to join Reform Party

Mayor of Pärnu Romek Kosenkranius.
Mayor of Pärnu Romek Kosenkranius. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Mayor of Pärnu Romek Kosenkranius will join the Reform Party, confirmed head of Reform's Pärnu branch Irina Talviste on Wednesday.

"As the head of the Reform Party's Pärnu branch, I am very pleased to announce that the news is true — Romek Kosenkranius is joining the Reform Party," Talviste said.

She declined to comment further. Kosenkranius could not be reached by phone.

The mayor is a member of the electoral alliance Pärnu Ühendab and has headed the summer capital's city government since April 2015.

Pärnu's coalition, in office since 2022, is a union formed by Pärnu Ühendab, Reform, and Isamaa.

The move comes seven months before the local elections in October.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Helen Wright

