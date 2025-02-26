X!

Estonia's new and small political parties begin preparations for local elections

News
Evelyn Sepp.
Evelyn Sepp. Source: Siim Lõvi
News

In addition to the big Estonian political parties, smaller and newer parties are also preparing for October's local elections. Election programs are being prepared and lists being drawn up. None of the parties currently want to talk about campaign spending.

Parempoolsed will make major decisions about their approach for the elections during their party council in March, with active campaigning to get underway after that.

"For the young parties, the big cities are a priority - Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu. But certainly the municipalities around the big cities, where we have the people. We are happy to say that because there are Parempoolsed party members all over Estonia, we are working right now to see which municipalities and cities we will finally go out in," said Parempoolsed Chair Lavly Perling.

The Estonian Greens, who want to focus on the living environment, business and livelihoods in different municipalities, are also planning to contest elections in some of the larger cities.

"Tallinn, Tartu. Not excluding Narva. We're not ruling out other bigger cities. But certainly in rural areas, where there is a serious bankruptcy and democratic deficit in local governance today," said Estonian Green Party co-chair Evelyn Sepp.

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) ) will publish its election manifesto in the coming days. The lists are currently being compiled, while campaigning on the streets has already begun.

"We are going out in a couple of dozen municipalities. In Tartu, Pärnu, Viljandi. Wherever we go out, we will also go there to make a difference," said ERK Chair Silver Kuusik.

Free Party Be Sensible (Vabaerakond Aru Pähe) will hold its electoral conference in March and then adopt its election program. The party prefers to field its lists in smaller municipalities, as campaigning in larger ones is expensive.

"In the past, the Free Party took the position that we would participate in electoral alliances. I would rather see us go with our own list in smaller municipalities, but in the larger ones we can really only join forces with someone," said Free Party Chair Märt Meesak.

KOOS is also preparing for the local elections. The party wants to run with its own list in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County and also in different municipalities in Harju County and Tartu County.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Michael Cole

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Estonia's new and small political parties begin preparations for local elections

19:55

Estonian top-flight football returns with live action on ETV2 this Friday

19:46

Estonian artist Angela Massalu opens new solo show at two London galleries

19:34

Stefano Braghiroli: The Baltic states in the era of Trump's insecurity

19:20

Electricity prices remain high in Estonia due to minimal wind

19:04

ERR's online video quality temporarily limited by maintenance

18:41

Estonian students win second prize at Snow Fest with cyborg chimpanzee sculpture

18:16

Lisett Hansen: Victim-blaming contributes to silencing victims

17:44

7 planets visible in Friday night's sky

17:15

E-scooters, rental bikes return to Tallinn's streets from March 1

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08:42

Latvian carrier airBaltic to expand its Tallinn operations

25.02

President Karis spearheads AI-driven transformation in Estonia's high schools Updated

09:41

Record number of big stars to play concerts in Estonia this summer

23.02

Gallery: Over 1,000 Estonian, NATO forces take part in Independence Day parade

25.02

Young researchers in Estonia: Degree aside, doctoral studies a well of skills

25.02

Ikea's profits in Estonia down by nearly 30 percent

12:56

Agency recommends buying new PC after Windows 10 updates discontinued

23.02

Estonia celebrates Independence Day: How was freedom declared in 1918?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo