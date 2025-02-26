Estonia's new and small political parties begin preparations for local elections

In addition to the big Estonian political parties, smaller and newer parties are also preparing for October's local elections. Election programs are being prepared and lists being drawn up. None of the parties currently want to talk about campaign spending.

Parempoolsed will make major decisions about their approach for the elections during their party council in March, with active campaigning to get underway after that.

"For the young parties, the big cities are a priority - Tallinn, Tartu, Pärnu. But certainly the municipalities around the big cities, where we have the people. We are happy to say that because there are Parempoolsed party members all over Estonia, we are working right now to see which municipalities and cities we will finally go out in," said Parempoolsed Chair Lavly Perling.

The Estonian Greens, who want to focus on the living environment, business and livelihoods in different municipalities, are also planning to contest elections in some of the larger cities.

"Tallinn, Tartu. Not excluding Narva. We're not ruling out other bigger cities. But certainly in rural areas, where there is a serious bankruptcy and democratic deficit in local governance today," said Estonian Green Party co-chair Evelyn Sepp.

The Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) ) will publish its election manifesto in the coming days. The lists are currently being compiled, while campaigning on the streets has already begun.

"We are going out in a couple of dozen municipalities. In Tartu, Pärnu, Viljandi. Wherever we go out, we will also go there to make a difference," said ERK Chair Silver Kuusik.

Free Party Be Sensible (Vabaerakond Aru Pähe) will hold its electoral conference in March and then adopt its election program. The party prefers to field its lists in smaller municipalities, as campaigning in larger ones is expensive.

"In the past, the Free Party took the position that we would participate in electoral alliances. I would rather see us go with our own list in smaller municipalities, but in the larger ones we can really only join forces with someone," said Free Party Chair Märt Meesak.

KOOS is also preparing for the local elections. The party wants to run with its own list in Tallinn, Ida-Viru County and also in different municipalities in Harju County and Tartu County.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!