Parempoolsed now have more members than Eesti 200

The membership of the non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed surpassed that of the ruling party Eesti 200 on Thursday.

According to the commercial register, as of midday on Thursday, Parempoolsed had 732 members, while Eesti 200 had one fewer, with 731 members.

Just over a year ago, in January 2024, Eesti 200 had 918 members, whereas Parempoolsed had 632 at that time.

The Estonian Greens (Rohelised) have a membership of a similar size, with 756 members.

