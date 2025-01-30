X!

Poll: Parempoolsed's ratings continue to rise in January

Parempoolsed.
Parempoolsed. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
According to a poll conducted by Turu-uuringute AS in January, Isamaa continue to be the most popular political party in Estonia. Support for non-parliamentary party Parempoolsed continues to grow and is now at 8 percent.

According to Turu-uuringute's January poll, Isamaa have retained their position as the party with the highest level of support among voters. Urmas Reinsalu's party have the backing of 25 percent of survey respondents aged 18 or over, who were Estonian citizens and intend to vote.

In November 2024, support for Isamaa had dropped to 22 percent, though by mid-January things had turned around.

After Isamaa, the second most popular party is the Reform Party, with 20 percent support, a figure which is the same as at the end of November.

Support for the EKRE, the Center Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) continues to remain equal, with all three parties at 13 percent in January, which is unchanged from the end of November.

While support for Eesti 200 increased slightly at the end of October, it has been falling ever since. In January, support for Eesti 200 was at three percent, which puts the party below the electoral threshold.

Parempoolsed, which had already reached a record seven percent support at the end of November, continues to gain popularity among voters and now boasts eight percent support.

Support for the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) remains at 1 percent. The pro-Kremlin Koos/Vmeste party had the support of 3 percent, the Estonian Greens 1 percent, and all other parties combined less than 1 percent among Estonian citizens who have an electoral preference. The remaining 1 percent of those polled would vote for an independent candidate.

In total, the support for coalition parties in January was 36 percent, for opposition parties 51 percent and for non-parliamentary parties 12 percent.

The poll was conducted between January 16 and 28, with 886 Estonian citizens aged 18 or over surveyed. Fifty percent of the questionnaires were collected by telephone and 50 percent via an online survey.

---

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

