Reform Party rating drops to 2004 level

Support for the Reform Party fell to 14 percent in February, marking its lowest rating in Kantar Emor's surveys since 2004. The combined approval rating of the governing parties is now half that of the opposition.

According to the February survey by Kantar Emor, Isamaa remains the most popular political party in Estonia, with 29 percent support. This marks a 3 percentage point increase from January, when its rating stood at 26 percent.

Four other parties follow, each with almost half of Isamaa's support, ranging between 13 and 15 percent.

The Center Party (Keskerakond) and the Conservative People's Party (EKRE) are now tied for second and third place, both receiving 15 percent support. The Center Party's rise in the rankings can be largely attributed to increased backing among non-Estonian voters, where its support climbed to 62 percent — a level last seen in February 2019, six years ago.

In fourth and fifth place are the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE), with 14 percent and 13 percent support, respectively. Both governing parties have experienced increasing volatility in recent months. The Reform Party's 14 percent rating is its lowest in Kantar Emor's surveys since early 2004, while SDE's support has fluctuated between 13 and 16 percent since September last year.

The third coalition party, Eesti 200, continues to struggle, with its support dropping to just 2.6 percent in February.

Meanwhile, the support for the Parempoolsed (Right-wingers) party remains above the electoral threshold at 6 percent.

The combined approval rating for the governing coalition parties (30 percent) is now half that of the opposition parties (60 percent).

Among smaller parties, the Greens, Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) and the Koos party all registered just 1 percent support in February.

Ratings with the "cannot say" vote factored in

In February, 26 percent of respondents were undecided on their party preference, slightly down from 28 percent in January. When these undecided voters are included, Isamaa still leads with 22 percent support, followed by Center, EKRE and the Reform Party, each receiving 11 percent. The Social Democrats had 10 percent, while Parempoolsed hovered around the electoral threshold at 5 percent.

Eesti 200 and the Greens each registered 2 percent when undecided voters were included, while ERK and Koos remained below 1 percent.

Among ethnic Estonian voters, Isamaa had the highest support at 35 percent. The Reform Party and EKRE followed, each with 17 percent, while SDE had 13 percent, Parempoolsed had 8 percent, and the Center Party received just 5 percent. Eesti 200 polled at 3 percent in this demographic.

Among non-Estonian voters, the Center Party saw a significant rise in support, reaching 62 percent in February (up from 51 percent in January). SDE followed with 16 percent, EKRE had 8 percent, while Isamaa and Koos each garnered 4 percent.

Support for the Reform Party among non-Estonian voters stood at 2.5 percent, while Eesti 200 had only 0.6 percent in this group.

Center firmly in the lead in Tallinn

Ahead of this fall's local elections, the Center Party remains the most popular political force in Tallinn, Estonia's largest municipality, with 30 percent support in February — an increase from 26 percent in January.

Trailing behind are Isamaa with 17 percent, Reform with 15 percent, SDE at 13 percent and EKRE at 11 percent.

Among smaller parties, Parempoolsed polled at 7 percent, while Eesti 200 and Koos both had 3 percent. The Greens received support from just 1 percent of Tallinn voters.

Beyond Tallinn, the Center Party also maintained the highest support in Ida-Viru County, while Isamaa led in other regions across Estonia.

The Kantar Emor survey was conducted between February 13 and 19 via online and phone interviews with 1,612 voting-age citizens across Estonia. The maximum margin of error for the sample size is ±2.2 percentage points.

