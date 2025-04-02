X!

Parempoolsed first party to pick its 2025 local elections campaign slogan

Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling.
Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling. Source: ERR
The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed party is the first to confirm its campaign slogan for this autumn's local elections.

The party's slogan is "Kindlalt paremaks" (English: "Confidently Right").

The slogan means three things: (1) Local decisions made locally, not at ministries; (2) Strong municipalities with substance, direction, and leadership; and (3) An Estonia where the government does not interfere in every detail, but trusts people and communities.

Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling said: "Life will improve when the Estonian economy grows, public finances are in order, and people see the future with confidence. People's standard of living will improve when their earned income isn't taxed away, when state leaders are honest, and when people regain their freedom and dignity instead of nanny-state rules and interventions."

Perling noted that in recent years, decisions affecting local life have increasingly been made by ministries rather than locals.

"Centralization weakens Estonia; it disrupts balance. People must have the right to decide their future, the fate, and development of their hometown," Perling stressed.

Perling also said Estonia shouldn't be a state where distant officials dictate how people live.

"We need an Estonia where every municipality and city can shape their lives – responsibly, wisely, and ambitiously. Only then can things truly improve," she said.
Election day for Estonia's 79 municipalities is Sunday, October 19.

Support for Parempoolsed ranges between 4 and 8 percent according to recent surveys.

Parempoolsed literally translates as "right wingers," in the economic sense. The party was founded in 2022.

Editor: Urmet Kook, Andrew Whyte

