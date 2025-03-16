X!

Parempoolsed to shun election coalitions, run own lists at locals

News
Parempoolsed.
Parempoolsed. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Parempoolsed party will participate in the upcoming autumn elections with its own candidate lists and does not plan to join electoral alliances, the party announced.

Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling stated at the party's council meeting on Saturday that since they are building a right-wing party for decades to come, this can only be achieved as a strong parliamentary party. The first step in this direction is to participate in local government council elections with the party's own candidate lists rather than joining electoral alliances.

This week, Parempoolsed established new branches in the city of Rakvere and Rakvere Municipality.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:43

Riina Solman: Someone needs to be responsible for alleviating population crisis

10:26

Raul Rebane: Difficult to recognize the madness of one's own time

09:36

Fire deaths at a record low in Estonia in 2024

08:10

Marine archeologist: There is a treasure trove of well-preserved wrecks in the Baltic

08:02

Parempoolsed to shun election coalitions, run own lists at locals

07:55

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

07:49

ERR in Washington: Veterans not happy with Trump administration's treatment

07:03

Gallery: Reform Party and Eesti 200 start coalition talks Updated

15.03

Wolf cull quota not met, following delayed start to season

15.03

Kristin Lätt in second place after disc golf second round in Waco

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

15.03

Shift to AI spells end of an era for speed cameras in Estonia

14.03

Tallinn residents' satisfaction with city drops to lowest level in a decade

13.03

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

15.03

Young Ukrainian wins national Estonian as a second language olympiad

15.03

With SDE gone, coalition plans to boost foreign workforce in Estonia

14.03

Minister: Hungary's EU voting rights must be suspended over sanctions block

15.03

Three measles cases diagnosed in Estonia as experts warn of vaccination fall

15.03

EKRE plans to amend party name to help voters find it on ballot sheet

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo