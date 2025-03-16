Parempoolsed to shun election coalitions, run own lists at locals

The Parempoolsed party will participate in the upcoming autumn elections with its own candidate lists and does not plan to join electoral alliances, the party announced.

Parempoolsed leader Lavly Perling stated at the party's council meeting on Saturday that since they are building a right-wing party for decades to come, this can only be achieved as a strong parliamentary party. The first step in this direction is to participate in local government council elections with the party's own candidate lists rather than joining electoral alliances.

This week, Parempoolsed established new branches in the city of Rakvere and Rakvere Municipality.

