Eesti 200 on local elections: Let's talk about the long-term plan

Tallinn deputy mayor and Eesti 200 Vice Chairman Aleksei Jašin said the party can attract new voters by explaining its long-term plan. Local elections this fall should be viewed as an intermediate step before the next Riigikogu elections, he added.

Eesti 200, which won seats at the last local election in 2021 and entered the Riigikogu for the first time in 2023, has seen it's support drop significantly over the last 18 months.

Jašin, who leads the party's Tallinn faction, said he is likely to be its mayoral candidate in the capital as it usually falls to the head of the branch.

"But in reality, both Eesti 200's statutes and our general approach call for collective decision-making. The Tallinn faction board will collectively decide on the lead candidate. Right now, we are in the process of talking to new people over the next three months, despite the challenging times, and trying to find the best possible candidate to lead Eesti 200 in Tallinn. That does not exclude the possibility that, in the end, I may have to be that person. But the work is ongoing, and this collective decision will be made in the summer," he told ERR's online broadcast "Otse uudistemajast."

Eesti 200 is the only party that has pledged not to cooperate with the Center Party, which has received a criminal conviction from the Supreme Court.

Host Anvar Samost asked whether this promise was made because Eesti 200 is unlikely to part of Tallinn City Council after the vote, making it a self-fulfilling promise.

"This logic is based on what the ratings show 10 months before the election. If the election were held today, that would be the case. I have been in politics for a relatively short time because I am a young person and have not had as much time to act, but I have learned that things change. What happens at the national level in the government and what global processes unfold will significantly influence where we stand in 10 months, by October," Jašin responded.

Aleksei Jašin and Anvar Samost. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

He said it is concerning that other parties have not ruled out cooperation with Center.

"I read very carefully what both the Reform Party and Isamaa said. I believe the Social Democrats clearly stated that they would not cooperate with Mr. [Mihhail] Kõlvart, who is directly linked to a criminal conviction. My questions are mainly for Isamaa and the Reform Party, who did not make such a statement. I do not know if voters should conclude that they are waiting for the Center Party's return thanks to Isamaa or the Reform Party. But I think that is the question they will have to answer in the next 10 months," Jašin said.

The latest poll by Kantar Emor shows Center is poised to win in Tallinn, making it difficult, if not impossible, for other parties to form a city government without them.

"Look, I see a fundamental problem when people take a pragmatic, realistic approach and look at the ratings, seeing that one party is winning, disregarding the fact that they have criminally convicted corrupt figures," Jašin commented.

When asked to name a specific corrupt individual within the Center Party, Jašin pointed to Mihhail Korb. "Korb, who was the party's executive director and closely worked with Tallinn's city government team in the Center Party, was not on trial himself, but we can clearly read from the court ruling that he was involved in discussions several times during the process. Mr. Korb is definitely that person, and he is still a member of the party," he stated.

"This pragmatism and the issue of values are very concerning — if Isamaa and the Reform Party see that the Center Party is winning and decide to be cautious, saying that it is unpleasant but they will discuss it and see what the election results bring. In my view, that should not be acceptable to voters," Jašin said.

The deputy mayor noted that since Minister of Education Kristina Kallas took over as party leader six months ago, significant changes have been made within Eesti 200.

Kristina Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"A new statute, the party council, which has now started to convene and make political decisions. And when I look at what has been happening in the media over the past few weeks — who is taking action, who is making reforms — it's Eesti 200. Our ministers are working, our Riigikogu members are working. If I consider all the issues in education, economics, energy, freedoms, and values, the amendments to the party law, and the consent law, then it seems to me that decisions have been made—whether programmatically in 2023 or through the new party organs, the council. Now it is simply time to implement them. The structure is in place, the team is in place, and we will see how voters respond nine months from the election," Jašin said.

Asked to explain Eesti 200's goals to an ordinary person on the street, he answered: "Look, this same talk about a long-term plan that we have always discussed, which is why we received a strong public mandate in the Riigikogu elections."

In Tallinn, mayoral candidates from various parties are starting to emerge.

"But before that, in 2021, we also received support in the local elections. Now, speaking of ratings, that is a different matter. However, we have always talked about a long-term plan, about reforms, about the need to put public finances in order. I strongly believe that, while not everyone in Estonian society may understand it, a critical portion of the population respects this discussion and has voted for us because of it. And now that we are showing that work is being done and decisions have been made, I believe those voters will return — maybe not in the same numbers, but certainly enough to cross the threshold," Jašin said.

He dismissed rumors some Eesti 200 members are trying to join other parties.

"Firstly, competitors are definitely talking to everyone, and that is normal in politics — politicians talk to each other, and the fact that discussions are happening is a fact. But the idea that someone is leaving for another party does not seem to be true in any way. This is what differentiates us from other parties: despite low ratings, the group remains together and continues working," Jašin stated.

"I have no information that anyone is leaving. I am relatively sure that no one is going anywhere," he added.

Eesti 200 board meeting in Tallinn, Saturday, October 15 2022, which elected Lauri Hussar as new leader. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Jašin admitted that Eesti 200's problem has been that its members do not fight hard enough for their popularity. "This is what sets us apart and what gives politicians the freedom to make the right decisions," Jašin said.

Eesti 200 will run full lists in Tallinn and Tartu but does not rule out its members running on electoral alliances elsewhere in Estonia.

"This is a strategic decision. We need to determine where the boundaries are, which key local governments matter. Historically, in smaller municipalities, strong local electoral alliances and lists have played a significant role, and these are discussions we need to have," the deputy mayor said.

If Eesti 200 fails to enter the Tallinn City Council in October, Jašin said he is prepared to step down as head of the Tallinn branch. "If we are unsuccessful in the election, then that is a moment where the leader must step down," he said.

However, Jašin does not expect Kristina Kallas to resign as party leader if the party performs poorly in the elections.

"My opinion is that we have always been focused on governing the country. We have participated in governance in Tallinn, Tartu, and other municipalities, but our primary goal is the 2027 Riigikogu elections. All of our work, including these upcoming local elections, is just one step toward regaining support and achieving results in the 2027 parliamentary elections. This is also how party leader Kristina Kallas positions herself, and I fully understand that logic — our main objective and the responsibility we must take on is the next Riigikogu election," the politician said.

Polling shows that Eesti 200's popularity has slipped below 5 percent, which is the threshold for entering the Riigikogu.

--

