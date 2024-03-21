Differences in Abilities festival brings performing arts to disabled

Members of the Astangu Vocational Rehabilitation Center Drama Club, among the performers at the 2024 Differences in Abilities Festival. Source: Karl Karner/Erisuste Erinevused
Wednesday marked the beginning of the Differences in Abilities Festival in Tallinn, a four-day event focused on disabled people in Estonia's performing arts.

In addition to various performances, the festival program also features a series of panel discussions, as well as discussion groups where those dedicated to creative work with disabled people can share their experiences.

Opening the festival Wednesday was a performance at Kanuti Guild Hall of "From Where the Wind Blows" by Terateater, Estonia's first theater for blind and visually impaired people. Based on the eponymous play by Liis Sein, this semi-documentary work delves into the lives of blind musicians and, more broadly, explores how to portray blind people onstage, what they themselves would like to discuss as well as what aspects merit attention.

"With this festival, we're drawing much broader attention to accessibility," festival and Terateater director Jaanika Juhanson explained. "Meaning not only physical accessibility, through which disabled people can come to the theater and experience performing arts, but really accessibility that enables disabled people themselves to create, to participate in performing arts, whether recreationally or on a professional level."

The goal of the Differences in Abilities Festival is to promote accessibility in the performing arts in Estonia, organizers said on the festival homepage.

This includes by encouraging directors, choreographers, set designers and others in Estonia's performing arts to involve disabled communities and individuals in their creative processes; raising awareness about good examples of projects and activities organized by professionals; and encouraging program directors and instructors, among others, at performing arts higher education institutions to design more accessible and inclusive learning environments and curricula.

Festival organizer Jaanika Juhanson. Source: Harri Rospu

Organizers hope to not only develop the Tallinn festival into a perennial event, but also expand internationally in the future.

This year, the festival program features 11 discussion groups, seven performances of four different productions, one performance and installation, two short workshops, a photo exhibition and a festival club.

Click here (link in Estonian) for more information about the Differences in Abilities Festival, which runs from March 20-23.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

