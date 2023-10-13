ERR adds listening feature to Estonian-language articles

Radio studio. Photo is illustrative
Radio studio. Photo is illustrative Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
You can now listen to ERR's Estonian language online articles after a new automated audio track feature was added this week. The service could also help people learning Estonian.

The "text-to-speech" solution has been developed by researchers at the University of Tartu and improves accessibility. It allows readers to listen to articles rather than read them.

The technology is based on the Neurokõne neural speech synthesis model which prioritizes a natural intonation.

The service was introduced on October 12 and will be rolled out across all Estonian language content, including archived articles, in the coming months.

To listen to the articles click "kuula artiklit" below the date line on articles on err.ee.

ERR's new audio service. Source: ERR

--

Editor: Helen Wright

