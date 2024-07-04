Põlva social insurance office inaccessible for people with mobility disabilities

The office of the Social Insurance Board is located in the Põlva Public Services Building, but people with mobility impairments cannot access the building because there is no ramp at the entrance. State institutions have not been able to agree on who should cover the cost of the ramp.

If a wheelchair user wanted to visit the Social Insurance Board in the Põlva Public Services Building to apply for benefits, they wouldn't even be able to reach the door because the building lacks a ramp. Local Põlva resident and executive manager of the Union of People with Mobility Disabilities, Veiki Laan, finds this situation absurd.

"While the building itself is accessible – there are ramps and elevators and everything you need once you get to the building – there's no access to the building," Laan said.

He added that he has already abandoned all plans to go to the joint services building because there's no point if he can't get inside.

Liisi Uder from the Office of the Chancellor of Justice also finds the situation unreasonable.

"The service office of the Social Insurance Board must be accessible, as it is in the vital interests of the Social Insurance Board and its clients."

According to the Social Insurance Board, State Real Estate Ltd. (Riigi Kinnisvara AS or RKAS), which owns the building, should build the ramp. The agency complained to the Ministry of Finance a few days ago that RKAS disagrees, arguing that it is the responsibility of each institution. However, the Social Insurance Board now says their stance is changing.

"We have had more frequent discussions over the past couple of weeks. Today we received confirmation that RKAS is trying to find a solution to install the ramp," said Aron Aivar Frühling, chief administration specialist at the Social Insurance Board.

RKAS confirmed to ERR that they are negotiating with the Social Insurance Board about constructing the ramp. However, the representative of the public real estate manager could not specify when it would be built.

