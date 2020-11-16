Art Museum of Estonia to celebrate its 101st anniversary with curated tour

On November 17, the Art Museum of Estonia celebrated its 101st anniversary. From the birthday week's special program, curated tours can be found in five branches of the museum, as well as, in cooperation with the Eesti Post, a commemorative art stamp being issued.

The tours will take place on November 17 at 3 p.m. in Kadriorg's Art Museum, at 4 p.m. in the Kumu Art Museum, and at 5 p.m. in the Mikkel Museum, all in Tallinn. On November 18 at 5 p.m. it will be the turn of the Niguliste Museum, followed by the Adamson-Eric Museum on November 19 at 4 p.m.

Tours in Russian will take place on November 17 at 3 p.m. atthe Kadriorg Art Museum, at 4 p.m. in the Kumu Art Museum and at 5 p.m. in the Mikkel Museum. The tours provide a special opportunity to get familiar with the permanent exhibitions of the museums in a more in-depth way than usual, and through the eyes of the curators.

During the Kumu tour, the art historian Eha Kommissaarov is introducing the 1990's upheavals of the permanent exhibition "Tulevik on tunni aja pärast. Eesti kunst 1990. aastatel."

Several paintings which were elsewhere in Europe, in the meantime have found their way back to the Kumu Art Museum, and the background knowledge of these paintings will be shared. At the Mikkel Museum, it is possible to admire a Chinese porcelain plate which was damaged during the construction of the Kumu Museum and restored this year. At the Adamson-Eric Museum, the tours offer the chance to see the permanent exhibition, which will soon be undergoing renovation. The Niguliste Museum's tour invites people to be a part of the churches' art.

As per tradition, the Art Museum of Estonia and Eesti Post will publish a birthday stamp decorated with an Estonian artist's painting, from among the treasures of the Art Museum. The tradition started 10 years ago, to present the best works to the world outside the museums. For this year's stamp, Ado Vabbe's "Seine´i jõgi" has been chosen (see below). The stamp is designed by Lembit Lõhmus.

Eesti Kunstimuuseumi 101. sünnipäeva mark Autor/allikas: Eesti Post

It is possible to participate with the museum ticket and pre-registration, the number of places is limited. Due to the epidemic situation, the visitors are asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

