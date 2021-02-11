Cultural monuments to receive €4.3 million in subsidies

The National Heritage Board is allocating €4.3 million for the upkeep of cultural monuments in Estonia for the upcoming year.

There were 186 successful applications, 37 percent of the total submitted to the board. €1,889,861 million will be used to renovating 75 buildings, €722,175 for the restoration of 14 sanctuaries and €1 million for restoring 10 architectural heritage monuments.

Money has been allocated to restore the rooves at Kolga, Lihula and Oru Manors. Support was also allocated for castles, manors, residential buildings, mills, bridge renovations.

In 2021, the restoration of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Kose Church tower's roof will be finished, which the board has support for five years.

The restoration of the bell tower of the Paadrema church will also be completed and the roof of Põlva church will also be restored. The restoration of the long-awaited roof of EELK Suure-Jaani Church and the restoration of the tower roof of Haapsalu St. John's Church will begin. Emergency work on the recently collapsed Nissi Church will also start this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!