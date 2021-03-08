Räpina Manor to undergo restoration works

Restoration works at the main building of Räpina Manor in southeastern Estonia are now underway in order to restore the first floor's main hall and the initial planning of two auxiliary rooms. The restoration will cost €400,000 and will also restore eight pillars, original ceiling decorations and will furnish rooms.

The last time extensive restoration works were conducted at Sillapää Castle, the main building of the Räpina Manor, was in the 1930s. "The main building of the manor has luckily been in use every day. The music school, currently situated on the second floor of the manor building, has been critical in the process and has given the building its life and value," said Räpina municipality mayor Ene Liin.

The main building's walls are living proof of separately conducted restoration works since the manor was initially built in 1582.

Anu Lepp, the Põlva County adviser of the National Heritage Board, said the most interesting work at the manor is currently underway - cleaning the walls of Soviet era paints to reach the layres underneath. "It is very interesting to see how much comes out, what comes out and in what capacity can it be exhibited in the future," she said.

Jaanus, a plasterer working on the manor's restoration, told "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Sunday: "Since there are seven-eight layers of oil paint here, reaching the underneath layers is a headache, it is such handiwork that it takes quite a bit of time."

Works on Räpina Manor's main hall and its auxiliary rooms are planned to finish by fall.

