State auctions Väimela manor complex

Riigi Kinnisvara has put a manor complex in Väimela alevik in Võru County up for auction with a starting price of €63,200.

The appearance of the manor dates back to the 1950s when it was restored for a second time. The complex is situated by Alajärv lake and is built in parkland, which includes linden, oak and maple trees.

"The main building of the early classicist manor was built in the early 19th century and was considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the area," the seller's guide says.

The auction ends on October 28.

Riigi Kinnisvara is the state's real estate development and management company.

--

