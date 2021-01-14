Niguliste Church hopes to open tower for guests from next year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Culture
Niguliste Church's new lift.
Niguliste Church's new lift. Source: ERR
Culture

It is possible that from next year, the doors of the tower of Nigulsite Church in Tallinn will open for all those interested in enjoying a view of the capital from a new vantage point. The tower will be fitted out with a lift.

Niguliste Church in fact functions as a museum, rather than for its original purpose. The tower's spire burnt down in 1982 and was subsequently reconstructed.

The idea to open the church tower to the public dates way back to 1970, with the concept of visitors taking a lift from about mid-way up actively discussed in the recent past. Architects KOKO proposed running the lift from the ground floor instead.

"The whole idea is very special because the lift can be used by disabled people, it is possible to enter with a wheelchair, take the lift and enjoy the view, and all this also for people who wouldn't otherwise be able to get up there by walking," Director of the Estonian Art Museum, Sirje Helme, said.

KOKO architect Raivo Kotov noted that the fact that Niguliste is a historical building with very thick walls raised the question of how something new might be created there.

"Our concept was that the new structure has to be as light and transparent as possible, as invisible as possible, so the historical architectural heritage, like the stained glass, can be seen," Kotov explained.

"This why we have used glass and steel. We didn't plan a regular lift shaft, but this lift will be as light as possible, meaning an architectural element without a shaft."

Details that require resolving include safety issues.

"The lift will bring a lot of joy but a lot of worry too, because everything needs to be solved logistically. How will the public move around, might it disturb the regular museum's activities, for example, excursions, concerts and everything else," director of the Niguliste Museum, Tarmo Saaret, said.

The exact cost of the project is not known yet, but it could be around €1 million, ERR's culture portal reports.

"When we started to introduce the idea to the council, they asked if the next application will be on the Ministry of Culture's table," Helme said. "We confirmed it won't, we have had a good few years and we have allocated the money for the lift. So we are not planning to ask for money from the ministry."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

global estonians

LATEST NEWS

18:06

Eesti 200 leader: Center continuing in office doesn't give good signal

17:46

Ratas' government officially resigns

17:31

Sandor Liive appointed RB Rail supervisory board chair

17:11

Isamaa Secretary General: Coalition of white forces is possible

16:45

Q&A: Estonia's government has resigned – what happens next? Updated

16:39

State secretary tasked with Porto Franco inquiry committee

16:10

Meelis Oidsalu: Freud, Jung and Rogers in the Riigikogu

16:00

Andrus Ansip: I would have preferred Reform-SDE-Isamaa coalition

15:51

Viljandi to remove controversial installation commemorating singer

15:43

Health Board: 632 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths Updated

15:21

"Täna 30 aastat tagasi" | Sildam and Born in the middle of Vilnius massacre

14:58

Analyst: Great reforms not expected from new government

14:32

Defense leaders present long-term plan to president

14:01

Alcohol sales restriction to continue until end of February

13:59

Nominees for Estonian Music Awards 2021 announced

13:36

Niguliste Church hopes to open tower for guests from next year

13:10

Jaak Aaviksoo: From the fourth estate to the first?

12:58

Gallery: Mari Kalkun receives Musician of the Year award

12:50

Most coronavirus restrictions to continue, gyms to reopen

12:43

Tallinn Zoo's Asiatic lion Juna dies at 17 years old

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: