Narva city government appoints new members to museum council

Narva City Government has appointed new members to the museum council, ending the long-running dispute between the state and the city, and restoring stability to the museum's operations.

The conflict within the Narva Museum council began over a year ago. Narva representatives objected to comparisons made by the museum between the 1944 March bombing and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the work of the museum's director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova. The city government, who intervened in the dispute, sought greater voting power on the council.

Narva's new ruling coalition, which took office last month, agreed the only way to resolve the conflict was by replacing council members.

The city is now represented on the museum council by Kadri Jalonen, head of the Ida-Viru tourism cluster, Marina Šurupova, deputy mayor for development and Vladimir Žavoronkov, a city council member and history teacher.

"When a conflict has arisen, sometimes it becomes almost impossible to resolve it with the same people who have been involved in it for a long time. I hope they will find more common ground with the state-appointed members, and I also hope that the museum council will not interfere in the museum's daily management," said Mayor of Narva Katri Raik (SDE).

Hermann Castle, or Narva Castle, is home of Narva Museum. Source: Narva Muuseum SA

The new council members have inherited unresolved matters, including unsigned meeting minutes and an unapproved budget.

"The problems have remained unsolved until now, and this has seriously disrupted work. So I am glad that Narva Museum now has new council members. Their first task will be approving the 2025 budget and, of course, restoring stability, which has been long awaited," said Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform).

The leadership turmoil at Narva Museum has coincided with difficult times. Tourist numbers in Narva have declined, utility bills are rising, and the city's financial support has remained unchanged for 13 years.

"This means we will have to manage with our own resources. In that sense, there is a lot of work ahead. But we hope this will be cooperation, not sabotage," said Narva Museum Director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova.

The museum council consists of six members, three representing the city and three representing the state. The state has so far held the role of chairman.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!